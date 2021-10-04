Statement on the recent forced displacements of people from Las Canood, 4 October 2021 [EN/SO]

4 October 2021 -- The humanitarian community* deeply regrets the arrest and subsequent forced displacements of more than 1,000 women, children and men from Las Canood, Sool Region on 2 and 3 October. We are also very concerned about the reports of additional forced displacements planned in the coming days.

These forcibly displaced people are now camping on the outskirts of Galkayo, Mudug Region and Garowe in Nugaal Region. They are in urgent need of protection and humanitarian assistance. Thousands more are reportedly on the way. They have lost their shelter, assets and livelihoods. Humanitarian partners in Galkayo and Garowe towns are coordinating a rapid humanitarian assessment to establish the number of affected people, their immediate needs and, in collaboration with the local authorities, to temporary shelter.

Reports indicate that the people being forcibly displaced from Las Canood have lived there for nearly 20 years. The situation has the potential to stoke tensions and exacerbate vulnerability with profound humanitarian consequences. We urge the authorities to act with restraint and find a sustainable way forward which would respect the rights of dignity of all affected people without delay.

Meanwhile, we call on humanitarian actors to provide and expedite emergency assistance and to work with local authorities towards durable solutions.

*Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. for Somalia, OCHA Somalia, Somali NGO Consortium

