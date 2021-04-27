Statement on outbreak of violence in Mogadishu, 27 April 2021

Mogadishu – International partners* strongly condemn the outbreak of violence in Mogadishu on 25 April.

We have repeatedly warned that the extension of mandates would lead to a political crisis and undermine peace, stability and security in Somalia. In the wake of the violence on 25 April, we urge all sides to exercise maximum restraint, resume dialogue, and avoid unilateral actions that may lead to a further escalation.

We are alarmed especially by the emerging fragmentation of the Somali National Army (SNA) along clan lines, which detracts from its primary task of combating Al Shabab and protecting the Somali population. Use of security forces for pursuit of political objectives is unacceptable.

We reiterate that the 17 September agreement remains the only agreed model for elections and we urge the signatories of this agreement to return immediately to talks on that basis.

We welcome the decision of the African Union Peace and Security Council to appoint a Special Envoy and urge that this high-level representative arrives in Mogadishu and to begin work as soon as possible. We stand ready as partners to extend our support to this Envoy, and meanwhile we continue efforts to bring the parties together.

We reaffirm our respect for Somali sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and independence.

* African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Djibouti, Egypt, European Union (EU), Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.