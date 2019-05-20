Statement from NRC: Regarding today’s UN press release requesting $710 million for drought response
"We have an opportunity to prevent a catastrophe in Somalia before it happens, but that window is closing soon. The drought crisis is likely to get worse before it gets better, and thousands of lives are at stake. We strongly urge the international community and donors to step up emergency aid for the drought, before it's too late," said Victor Moses, Country Director for the Norwegian Refugee Council in Somalia.