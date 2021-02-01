Statement on the killing of NRC staff member in Mogadishu, Somalia

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) deeply regrets to confirm that we lost one of our colleagues in NRC Somalia during yesterday’s indiscriminate attacks in Mogadishu.

“I am heartbroken and deeply saddened by this tragic loss of a valued colleague and friend. The entire global NRC-family is mourning. The attack is another cruel reminder of the absolutely unacceptable violence engulfing unarmed and neutral humanitarian workers in too many conflicts around the world,” said Secretary General Jan Egeland.

NRC sends our heartfelt condolences to his family and to the family and friends of all those affected by the attacks.