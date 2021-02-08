Statement by the Head of Delegation of the European Union and the Heads of Mission of EU Member States on the lack of agreement to conduct elections in Somalia

The Heads of Mission urge all political leaders to continue their efforts on the implementation of the 17 September agreement and would consider as a severe setback any parallel or partial process or an extension of the current mandate of the institutions which is not technical in nature. The EU HoM assess the lack of agreement as extremely serious and not in the interest of the citizens of Somalia. It therefore remains crucial that all participants continue to engage constructively to agree on the implementation of a national electoral process.

The current political stalemate is damaging the confidence of the European Union in the progress of Somalia. The Heads of Mission urge President Farmajo and the leaders of Federal Member States to resolve the political deadlock that threatens Somalia’s future and conduct elections as soon as possible. They call on all parties to show leadership, take the interests of the population at heart and therefore to refrain from statements and actions that may incite violence.