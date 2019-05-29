Statement from the Fifty Second Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF52): 27-28 May 2019, Radisson Consensus Climate Outlook for June to September 2019) blu hotel, addis ababa, ethiopia

June to September constitutes an important rainfall season over the northern sector and the western parts of the equatorial sector of the Greater Horn of Africa (GHA) region. The regional consensus climate outlook for the June to September 2019 rainfall season indicates increased likelihood of drier than normal rainfall over much of Ethiopia, southwestern Eritrea, South Sudan, parts of western Sudan as well as some region on the Sudan/Ethiopia border, northern and far-western Uganda, western Rwanda as well as coastal areas of Kenya and Somalia. There is an increased likelihood of above normal rainfall over Djibouti and surrounding lowlands of Ethiopia and Eritrea, most parts of Sudan, parts of southwestern Ethiopia, western Kenya and the Lake Victoria region of Uganda and Tanzania. The remaining regions of the north and equatorial-west are transition zones where the three categories (above, normal, below) are predicted equally likely, while the June to September period is a dry season for large parts of the south, east and far north of the GHA. The forecast also indicates a delay in the start of the rains by 1-3 weeks over the northern Rift Valley, the western equatorial sector, the coastal regions of Kenya and northern Somalia, and in Sudan. There is also indication of a likelihood of early cessation over eastern Ethiopia, northern Uganda, and the cluster bordering Ethiopia, South Sudan and Kenya.

These areas are also likely to experience long dry spells during the season. On the other hand, temperature forecast indicates increased likelihood of warmer than normal surface temperatures over much of the northern, eastern and southeastern GHA as well as a region over northwestern South Sudan, while cooler to near normal temperatures are indicated across central parts of GHA. The highlands of the equatorial sector are expected to experience cool and cloudy conditions during June to September 2019 period.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the major global climate centres have noted that Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) over the equatorial Pacific Ocean have been close to weak El Niño levels during the past several months. Global models further indicate that the positive SST anomalies currently present in the tropical Pacific are expected to remain warmer than normal through the forecast period. The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which has significant influence on regional climate, especially during the long (MAM) and short (OND) rains, is also expected to strengthen into its positive phase through June-September 2019. The influence of these ocean processes will interact with regional atmospheric circulation patterns, and will also be modulated by topography and large inland water bodies. Updates on the El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) condition will be provided regularly by WMO and the major climate centres.