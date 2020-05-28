Somalia
Statement by the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Mr. Adam Abdelmoula, on the abduction and killing of NGO health personnel, 28 May 2020
Attachments
Mogadishu, 28 May 2020 – I am shocked to hear seven Somali health personnel and a civilian were abducted from an NGO-run health clinic located in Gololey village, Balcad District, Middle Shabelle region on 27 May. All eight were subsequently killed. Preliminary information indicates that they suffered brutal deaths.
I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims.
Attacks against medical facilities and personnel are unacceptable and a breach of international humanitarian law and any common decency. It is unbelievable that this attack comes at a time when Somalia is grappling to contain a triple threat of a pandemic, flooding and the resurgence of desert locusts.
I strongly condemn this outrage and await a thorough and transparent investigation.
For further information, please contact:
UN OCHA Somalia Erich Opolot Ogoso, Head of Communications, ogoso@un.org, +254 720 766 587 / 252 616 548 007
Mursal Ali Ahmed, Public Information Officer, mursalali@un.org, Tel: +252619150457
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.