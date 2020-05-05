Statement by the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Mr. Adam Abdelmoula, on the crash of plane carrying humanitarian cargo

Mogadishu, 5 May 2020 – Last night I was informed that a commercial plane carrying humanitarian cargo for an international nongovernmental organisation crashed killing six persons on board on approach to Bardale, approximately 55 km northwest of Baidoa town in South West State, Somalia.

I am deeply saddened and troubled by this unfortunate incident. Too often, the women and men who risk their lives and put the wellbeing of others before theirs to support humanitarian operations are not recognized for the contribution they make to aid Somalis in need. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones during this terrible time. They made the ultimate sacrifice, carrying out the noble task of helping others. May they rest in peace.

As the UN family, we will do all we can to assist the federal and South West State authorities to understand the cause of this tragedy. We will continue to follow up on this important development.

