Statement by Commissioner Janez Lenarčič on the abduction and killing of humanitarian health workers in Somalia

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, has issued the following statement:

The EU strongly condemns the abduction and killing of seven Somali humanitarian health workers and a civilian in an attack on an NGO-run Mother and Child health clinic in the Middle Shabella region, Somalia, on 27 May.

We join the humanitarian community in expressing our condolences with the victims and their families.

This attack is the latest in a series of incidents that have affected humanitarian organisations in Somalia, including shots fired at planes carrying humanitarian aid. The country has 5.2 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and the escalating coronavirus pandemic is an additional challenge to one of the world’s most fragile health systems.

We call on the authorities of Somalia to conduct an urgent investigation into the brutal attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The principles of international humanitarian law are to be safeguarded, in Somalia and elsewhere, where humanitarian workers are putting their life at risk to bring much-needed assistance to vulnerable people who rely on this aid.

Humanitarian workers must be able to do their work in safety.