Statement of the Chairperson on the status of AU Special Representative for Somalia

Addis Ababa, 8 April 2022: The Chairperson of Commission of the African Union, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, expresses concern at the Press Statement issued recently by the Office of the Prime Minister of Somalia regarding the status of the Special Representative of the AU Chairperson of the Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira.

In this regard, the Chairperson notes with appreciation, the official letter dated 7 April 2022 from H.E. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed that regretted the issuance of the aformentioned press release, while reaffirming the commitment of the Federal Government of Somalia to continue its working relationship with Ambassador Madeira in particular, and the new AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in general.

The Chairperson reaffirms his full trust and confidence in SRCC Ambassador Madeira and reiterates the African Union’s continued commitment to support the sisterly nation of the Federal Republic of Somalia in its pursuit to restore lasting peace, security and stability.

