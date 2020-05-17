Statement attributable to the UNFPA Representative for Somalia Mr. Anders Thomsen on the rape of a four-year-old girl

Mogadishu, 17 May 2020 – We strongly condemn the rape of a four-year-old girl in Madina, Mogadishu on 14 May 2020 and denounce this gruesome act of sexual violence.

It is with great concern that we continue to see a number of similar cases in Somalia. UNFPA stands with the young girl’s family and we fully call on the authorities for the speedy investigation of this case and we call for proper judicial process to take its course.

UNFPA reiterates its call for the speedy passage into law of the Sexual Offences Bill, which has been pending adoption by the Parliament. The law will be vital in preventing and criminalizing all sexual offences. UNFPA Somalia calls for the strengthening of protection systems as women and girls continue to be at high risk of experiencing gender-based.

Today and every day, let us stand up for the human rights, safety and dignity of every woman and girl everywhere.

UNFPA inquiries: please contact Ms. Pilirani Semu-Banda, Communications and Partnerships Specialist, UNFPA Somalia, Tel: +254 734500439; semu-banda@unfpa.org