Statement attributable to the UNFPA Representative for Somalia Mr. Anders Thomsen on the rape of a 13-year-old girl

Hargeisa, 22 June 2020 – We strongly condemn the rape of a 13-year-old girl from an orphanage in Hargeisa, Somalia recently and denounce this gruesome act of sexual violence. It is with great concern that we continue to see girls and women suffering different kinds of gender-based violence including sexual assault.

UNFPA stands with the young girl’s family. We applaud the speed at which authorities are carrying out investigations and we call for proper judicial process to take its course.

UNFPA calls for the full implementation of the Sexual Offences Law which is already in place in Somaliland. The law is vital in preventing and criminalizing all sexual offences.

We also call for the strengthening of protection systems as women and girls continue to be at high risk of experiencing gender-based. Today and every day, let us stand up for the human rights, safety and dignity of every woman and girl everywhere.

UNFPA inquiries: please contact Ms. Pilirani Semu-Banda, Communications and Partnerships Specialist, UNFPA Somalia, Tel: +254 734500439; semu-banda@unfpa.org