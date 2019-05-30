30 May 2019

Statement attributable to UNFPA Representative for Somalia, Mr. Anders Thomsen on the gang rape of a 9-year-old girl in Somalia

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 30 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (101.88 KB)

Mogadishu, 30 May 2019 – We are deeply shocked by the hideous act where a nine-year-old girl was gang raped on 29 May in the central Somali town of Bulo-Burde, some 425 km west of Mogadishu.

UNFPA stands with the family of the girl and calls for a speedy investigation into this grave crime.

We strongly condemn the gruesome act and reaffirm our commitment to stand with both the Government and people of Somalia to ensure that sexual and gender based violence is eliminated and that girls and women experience their fundamental dignity, human rights and equality and are able to lead a life free from fear and violence in both humanitarian and non-humanitarian situations.

Let us work together to ensure the availability of adequate protection measures for girls and women in Somalia.

UNFPA inquiries: please contact Ms. Pilirani Semu-Banda, Communications, Partnerships and Donor Relations Specialist, UNFPA Somalia, Tel: +254 734500439; semu-banda@unfpa.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.