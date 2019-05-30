Statement attributable to UNFPA Representative for Somalia, Mr. Anders Thomsen on the gang rape of a 9-year-old girl in Somalia

Mogadishu, 30 May 2019 – We are deeply shocked by the hideous act where a nine-year-old girl was gang raped on 29 May in the central Somali town of Bulo-Burde, some 425 km west of Mogadishu.

UNFPA stands with the family of the girl and calls for a speedy investigation into this grave crime.

We strongly condemn the gruesome act and reaffirm our commitment to stand with both the Government and people of Somalia to ensure that sexual and gender based violence is eliminated and that girls and women experience their fundamental dignity, human rights and equality and are able to lead a life free from fear and violence in both humanitarian and non-humanitarian situations.

Let us work together to ensure the availability of adequate protection measures for girls and women in Somalia.

UNFPA inquiries: please contact Ms. Pilirani Semu-Banda, Communications, Partnerships and Donor Relations Specialist, UNFPA Somalia, Tel: +254 734500439; semu-banda@unfpa.org