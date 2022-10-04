Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Somalia (4 Oct 2022)

New York - The Secretary-General condemns today’s attacks in Beletweyne, HirShabelle, perpetrated by Al-Shabaab, which resulted in many casualties, including state officials.

He extends his condolences to the families of the bereaved as well as the Government and people of Somalia. He wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to work with regional and other international actors in supporting the people and Government of Somalia on their path toward a peaceful Somalia.

*Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General *

Press Statements