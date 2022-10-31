Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Somalia (31 Oct 2022)

New York – The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by yesterday’s attack in Mogadishu, which killed over 100 people and wounded many more. He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, which include United Nations staff, as well as the Government and people of Somalia. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns these heinous attacks and reiterates that the United Nations stands in solidarity with Somalia against violent extremism. He pledges continued support for a peaceful and prosperous Somalia.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General