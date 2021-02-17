Statement attributable to the Spokespeople of the UN Secretary-General and the African Union Commission Chairperson – on Somalia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, commend the people and leaders of Somalia for progress achieved in recent years towards the stabilization of the country. The hard-won gains are a testimony to the firm determination of the people of Somalia towards lasting peace and prosperity, following decades of instability.

The Chairperson and the Secretary-General call on Somali leaders to resume dialogue and work in a spirit of compromise to overcome the last political hurdles to inclusive elections as soon as possible and respecting the agreement they reached on 17 September 2020.

The Chairperson and the Secretary-General reiterate their commitment to continue to support the government and people of Somalia on their path to peace and prosperity.