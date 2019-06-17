Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the terrorist attacks in Kenya and Somalia

New York

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General condemns yesterday’s attack in Wajir County, Kenya, in which at least eight police officers were killed and others were injured when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device. The attack follows the kidnapping of three Kenyan police reservists in Wajir County on Friday, claimed by al Shabaab.

The Secretary-General also condemns the killing of at least eight people and injury of others in a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia, also claimed by al Shabaab.

He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and to the Governments and people of Kenya and Somalia. He wishes a quick recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General expresses the solidarity of the United Nations with the Governments of Kenya and Somalia in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism.