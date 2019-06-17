17 Jun 2019

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the terrorist attacks in Kenya and Somalia

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 16 Jun 2019 View Original

New York

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General condemns yesterday’s attack in Wajir County, Kenya, in which at least eight police officers were killed and others were injured when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device. The attack follows the kidnapping of three Kenyan police reservists in Wajir County on Friday, claimed by al Shabaab.

The Secretary-General also condemns the killing of at least eight people and injury of others in a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia, also claimed by al Shabaab.

He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and to the Governments and people of Kenya and Somalia. He wishes a quick recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General expresses the solidarity of the United Nations with the Governments of Kenya and Somalia in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.