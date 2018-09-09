09 Sep 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Horn of Africa, 8 September 2018

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 08 Sep 2018 View Original

New York

The Secretary-General welcomes the visit to Djibouti on 6 September by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia, joining Djibouti's Foreign Minister, as another important step in the rapprochement among the countries in the Horn of Africa region. The agreement reached among the four Ministers to work together to restore peace and stability in the region is a positive example for the Horn and beyond.

The Secretary-General reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to support countries in the Horn of Africa region in consolidating the recent remarkable gains.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.