Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Horn of Africa, 8 September 2018

New York

The Secretary-General welcomes the visit to Djibouti on 6 September by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia, joining Djibouti's Foreign Minister, as another important step in the rapprochement among the countries in the Horn of Africa region. The agreement reached among the four Ministers to work together to restore peace and stability in the region is a positive example for the Horn and beyond.

The Secretary-General reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to support countries in the Horn of Africa region in consolidating the recent remarkable gains.