State of Somalia Report: SOS 2021 Year in Review

This report covers the period from January 2021 to December 2021. It presents and analyzes the main developments in the country with a focus on politics, security, economy, humanitarian issues and the role of external actors. The Heritage Institute for Policy Studies (HIPS) is publishing this report with the following objectives: (i) to document and analyze the impact of key events in Somalia throughout the year (ii) to provide context and analytical framework for policymakers, academics and the general public and (iii) to support peace-building and state-building efforts in Somalia with a comprehensive overview of key events in the country.