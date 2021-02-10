State of Somalia Report: SOS 2020 Year in Review

This report covers the period from January 2020 to January 2021. It tracks the main developments in politics, security and the economy as well as in the humanitarian sector and also looks at the role of external actors. The report takes both qualitative and quantitative approaches to analyze the key events in Somalia during the reporting period. The objective of the report is to (i) empirically document key events in Somalia (ii) provide analysis and context to policymakers, academics and the general public and (iii) support peacebuilding and statebuilding efforts in Somalia.