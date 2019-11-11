The State of Qatar sends the second batch of humanitarian aid to the brothers in Somalia

Under the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

The second batch of humanitarian aid provided by the State of Qatar through Qatar Fund for Development for those affected by the flood disaster in the Federal Republic of Somalia arrived to the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Thursday evening. A military plane belonging to the Emiri Air Force landed Adam Adi International Airport in Mogadishu loaded with (44) tons of various aid including medicines, blankets, mosquito nets, cooking utensils, gloves, water filters, iron and plastic jerry cans.

The aid was accompanied by a delegation from Qatar Fund for Development and a search and rescue team (Lekhwiya). The delegation was welcomed by a number of Somali government officials and representatives of the international community such as HE Mr. Hamza Saeed Hamza, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management. HE Mr.

Hassan bin Hamza Hashim, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia. And HE Mr. Adam Abdelmawla, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Somalia. Mr. Cesar Arroyo, WFP Representative in Somalia. Representatives of the European Union, the African Union, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), parliamentarians and members of the Qatari-Somali Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

The Somali Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management thanked the Government and people of Qatar for standing by the flood victims in Somalia. In particular, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Ham Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and he expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness, adding that this assistance came at the right time because their citizens in the affected areas suffer the most and that this assistance would alleviate them.

For his part, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Somalia thanked the State of Qatar and QFFD for their generous contribution to the humanitarian efforts in Somalia.

For their part, all those present praised the humanitarian initiative and the quick response from the State of Qatar to the flood disaster in Somalia, appreciating the positive role that Qatar has been playing towards Somalia.

It is worth mentioning that the first batch of humanitarian aid amounting to (42) tons had arrived in Mogadishu last Monday, under the generous guidance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to operate an air bridge to relief the flood victims in the Republic of Somalia. Federalism.