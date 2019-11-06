The state of Qatar responds urgently to the flood victims in Somalia

Under the directives of HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

On behalf of the State of Qatar, Qatar Fund for Development, in cooperation with the Standing Committee for Rescue, Relief, Humanitarian Aid, sent the first airlift to the affected areas of Somalia. About 42 tons of relief and medical supplies were sent. This assistance is aimed at urgently mitigating the disaster and seeks to ensure that people to recover from it with minimal losses.

Somalia has been affected by heavy rains that have claimed more than 19 victims and a number of injured, and displaced more than 270 thousand, where thousands of affected families was forced to flee to the relatively high areas lacking viable, in addition to physical losses from The destruction of the infrastructure suffered by the people following this terrible disaster.

This urgent relief comes from the Qatar Fund for Development in the context of the crucial role played by the State of Qatar to help the brothers in Somalia to overcome this humanitarian crisis with the least possible losses and mitigate the disaster.