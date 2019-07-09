09 Jul 2019

SRSG Swan visits Puntland capital

Report
from UN Assistance Mission in Somalia
Published on 08 Jul 2019 View Original

Garowe – The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) for Somalia, James Swan, visited the Puntland capital of Garowe today and met with the Federal Member State’s President Said Abdullahi Deni and members of his cabinet.

The visit signified Mr. Swan’s first trip out of Mogadishu since he arrived in Somalia on 25 June to take up his duties as SRSG and the Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

He chose to make Garowe his first port of call outside the national capital because Puntland was founded in 1998, making it Somalia’s oldest federal member state. Its leaders have played a key role in contributing to the ongoing development of Somalia’s federal model.

“I am pleased to have visited Puntland and engaged in a very constructive meeting with President Deni and members of his administration,” said the SRSG. “We are looking forward to working closely with the people of Puntland and the federal member state administration in order to implement the UNSOM mandate and the activities of the entire UN family more effectively, including efforts to support inclusive dialogue among the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal Member States.”

Mr. Swan noted the importance and relevance of the UN family’s engagement in a wide variety of activities in Puntland, ranging from emergency humanitarian assistance to medium- and long-term development projects. UN missions and agencies, funds and programmes have supported the efforts of Puntland authorities in developing institutional capacity, strengthening the rule of law, improving livelihood sector development, facilitating political reconciliation, and promoting security sector reform and human rights, among others.

The SRSG and President Deni also discussed the ongoing tensions between “Somaliland” and Puntland over the Sool and Sanaag regions.

“We are concerned about this continuing problem and the sporadic fighting in areas of Sool and Sanaag in recent months,” said Mr. Swan. “That has heightened tensions in the area, and we urge the leaders of Puntland and “Somaliland” to seek a peaceful resolution of this dispute.”

Mr. Swan was accompanied on the trip by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director Laurent Bukera and the Head of Office of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Justin Brady. He toured a WFP project site where local farmers are watering their crops with a solar-powered irrigation system and met with Garowe-based UN staff members.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.