SRSG Swan Reaffirms UN’s Solidarity in the Aftermath of Kismayo Terror Attack

Kismayo – The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) for Somalia, James Swan, today visited the city of Kismayo, the interim capital of Jubaland, in the aftermath of the terrorist attack that reportedly claimed the lives of at least 26 people and injured 56.

“The attack that took place on 12 July killed and wounded innocent civilians, including two prominent Somali journalists. There is no political or ideological justification for such atrocities. The United Nations stands with the people and authorities of Jubaland as they deal with this terrible tragedy,” said Mr. Swan.

On behalf of the UN family in Somalia, Mr. Swan expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

During his one-day visit to Kismayo, Special Representative Swan met with Jubaland’s President Ahmed Mohamed Islam ‘Madobe’ and members of this cabinet.

Mr. Swan’s trip to Jubaland occurs while the Federal Member State prepares to hold indirect presidential and regional assembly elections.

“I held very frank discussions today with President Madobe,” said Mr. Swan. “It is important that the selection of new members of the Jubaland parliament and the president takes place without violence, on time and without interference, and that it follows a fair and transparent process acceptable to all.”

“Such despicable acts of terrorism cannot derail the progress that Jubaland makes towards reconciliation and political stability, as a federal member state of Somalia,” stressed the UN envoy.

The UN maintains a robust presence in Jubaland, despite a fluid security situation. Twelve UN missions, agencies, funds and programmes support regional authorities’ efforts to respond to humanitarian needs, facilitate reconciliation, develop institutional capacity, strengthen security and the rule of law, improve livelihoods through economic development, and promote human rights.

Mr. Swan was accompanied on the trip by the Acting Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Takeshi Moriyama, and the Head of Office of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Justin Brady.