Special UN Envoy to Somalia condemns twin bombings in Mogadishu

PRESS STATEMENT 16/2018

Mogadishu – The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, Nicholas Haysom, condemned in the strongest possible terms today’s twin bombings in the Somali capital that reportedly killed at least 20 people.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the explosions, the first of which occurred at a checkpoint near Mogadishu’s National Theatre. Among the fatalities was a Somali journalist with the London-based Universal TV network.

“The attacks in Mogadishu today signify another cowardly assault against the people of Somalia and their inherent right to live in peace and dignity,” said Mr. Haysom. “We urge the Somali authorities to spare no effort in fighting the agents of violent extremism who bear responsibility for this heinous crime. We extend our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, and we wish the wounded a full recovery from their injuries.”