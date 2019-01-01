01 Jan 2019

Special UN Envoy to Somalia condemns indirect fire attack on un compound in Mogadishu

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Somalia, Nicholas Haysom, condemned in the strongest possible terms today’s indirect fire attack on the main United Nations compound in the Somali capital.

Seven mortars landed inside the compound this afternoon, injuring two UN staff members and one contractor. None of the injuries is life-threatening.

Al-Shabaab has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Today’s indirect fire attack on the main UN compound in Mogadishu may amount to a violation of international humanitarian law, and I deplore this unwarranted act of aggression against our personnel,” said Mr. Haysom. “No political agenda can be served through violence that deliberately targets staff members of international organizations who are supporting the consolidation of peace and the strengthening of governing institutions in Somalia. I wish our wounded colleagues a full recovery from their injuries.”

