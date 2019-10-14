Special Representative of The Secretary-General for Somalia Condemns Attack On UN and AMISOM Compounds in Mogadishu

Mogadishu – The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, James Swan, condemned today’s indirect fire attack on the United Nations and AMISOM compounds in the Somali capital.

At about 1:15 (local time) this afternoon, mortar rounds landed inside the UN and AMISOM facilities, injuring several people..

“I am appalled by this blatant act of terrorism against our personnel, who work together with the Somali people on humanitarian, peace building, and development issues. Thankfully, the majority of our staff is unhurt. I wish our wounded colleagues a full recovery from their injuries,” said Mr. Swan. “There is no justification for such despicable acts of violence, and the United Nations remains determined to support Somalia on its path to peace, stability and development.”

No organization has yet claimed responsibility for this attack