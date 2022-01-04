SOYDA Quarterly Progressive Narrative Report, October - December 2021

1. Background and Humanitarian needs

The overall humanitarian situation in Somalia in 2020/2021 remains fragile, multi-layered, and complex due to the residual impact of ongoing displacement, conflict, facing Limited development coupled with recurring climatic shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, desert locusts, and poor rains from the Deyr. These constant shocks have led to Negative coping mechanisms being used by vulnerable communities. More than 1.15 million people (45 per cent) of a targeted 2.5 million people have received humanitarian assistance in the form of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions since the beginning of 2021. This includes over 747,000 people (216,882 girls, 245,918 boys, 145,392 women, and men) reached with emergency water supply since january, while 312,229 people (99,252 girls, 77,227 boys, 68,460 women, and 78,090 men) were reached with sustainable water supply services.

According to the WASH Cluster, significant gaps remain especially in areas affected by recent conflict like Guri Ceel where access to water and sanitation remain very low. In such areas, needs include emergency water supply and construction of emergency latrines where displacement occurred, hygiene kits distribution and hygiene promotion. In 2021, WASH Cluster partners have prepositioned supplies in each regional hub, strategically located in the flood, drought and cholera-prone areas in the southern regions of the country. There are nine strategic warehouses in nine urban centers cross south and central Somalia with a storage capacity of over 120,000 supplies to support about 720,000 people over three months.

Over 60% of the 5.9 M people in need of hum. assistance in Somalia, experiencing food insecurity. Hum. workers project that the number of people in need will rise to 7.7 M in 2022. The current drought conditions are expected to deteriorate as the deyr season is forecast to be below average in the country, amid a La Niña phenomena expected to last until April.

Lack of basic services including water and sanitation facilities has led to poor health outcomes particular in flood affected areas. Projections show that AWD/cholera could increase at least through end of May 2021 in Hiran and Middle Shabelle as well as other riverine regions. Between 31 May and 6 June, 211 new cases were reported from Hirshabelle, South West State and Banadir region. High levels of acute malnutrition persist. According to FSNAU, nearly 838,900 children under the age of five years face acute malnutrition between January and December 2021. Levels of malnutrition could increase through the end of the year given the extended impacts of various shocks particularly drought and flood.

The number of displacements is predicted to increase as drought like conditions intensify in parts of Somalia. IDPs and urban poor continue to suffer from the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 due to decline in remittances, increased food, rising water prices, decreased employment and other income earning opportunities. IDPs remain most vulnerable and continue to face discriminatory practices that deny them equitable access to limited services available including shelter. They face multiple protection risk, exploitation, family separation, sexual and gender-based violence, and have limited livelihood and coping options.

However, SOYDA have been providing integrated package of nutrition, Food Security, Education, Civic Education, Youth empowerment, WASH, protection, and health intervention in Benadir, Southwest and Jubbaland State of Somalia. SOYDA shall however, continue its program implementation to enable reduce the vulnerability as well as provide improved lifesaving Health, Nutrition, WASH, Food Security, Protection and Education services