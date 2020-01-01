SOYDA Quarterly Progressive Narrative Report, October-December 2019

1. Background and Humanitarian needs

Flooding caused by heavy rains in Somalia and the Ethiopian highlands has affected 539,888 people in Somalia, of whom 370,000 have been displaced from their homes. Farmland and infrastructure have been destroyed and livelihoods disrupted in some of the worst-hit areas since the flooding started on 21 October. At least 17 people have died, including 2 children. Livestock losses have also been reported.

The flood situation can be categorised into three - the Shabelle river overflow, the Juba river overflow and flash flooding.

The overflow on the Shabelle river has flooded Belet Weyne district in Hiraan region, displacing 231,000 people. More than 10,000 hectares of cropland has been damaged in Jowhar and Mahaday Weyne in Middle Shabelle. Flash floods have also damaged crops and houses in Janaale, as well as over 200 hectares of farmland in Marka, Lower Shabelle. Apart from homes, schools and farms, the road between Belet Weyne town and Ceel Jaale (the key displacement/evacuation area) as well as the local airport were affected by the floods but have re- opened to traffic.

Flooding from the Juba river has displaced 55,000 people in Baardheere in Gedo region, Jubaland. Furthermore, 30 villages along the Juba river from Bu’ale to Gobweyn have been affected by river spillage. There are reports of displacement and movement of people to higher ground.

According to the Lower Juba governor’s office, 2,500 to 3,000 households have been affected by the floods. Prior to the flooding, the population of Bardheere was already facing water quality problems, with 75 per cent of households relying on unprotected water. Additionally, over 76 per cent of the population does not have access to latrines, making the communities vulnerable to outbreaks of water-borne diseases, especially during floods.

Another estimated 30,000 people, many of them women and children, have been affected by heavy rains and rainfed flooding in Berdale district in South West State. In addition, three quarters of Berdale town (60 km west of Baidoa) is submerged under flood water. Most roads are impassable. Those who were affected by the floods have moved to higher grounds but need immediate WASH, food, shelter, health and nutrition assistance.

The forecast for the week starting 17 November indicates little or no rainfall in the two river basins which could bring some relief to areas that are flooded or that currently face increased flood risk. However, there is a high level of ground saturation and additional flooding is a possibility during the reminder of the Deyr rainfall season.

However, SOYDA have been providing integrated package of nutrition, Food Security, Education, Civic Education, Youth empowerment, WASH, protection, and health intervention in Benadir, Southwest and Jubbaland State of Somalia.

SOYDA shall however, continue its program implementation to enable reduce the vulnerability as well as provide improved lifesaving Health, Nutrition, WASH, Food Security, Protection and Education services.