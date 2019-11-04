SOYDA Quarterly Progressive Narrative Report, October 2019

1. Background and Humanitarian needs

There has been a reduction in rainfall across most parts of Somalia as well as in the Ethiopian highlands compared to the previous three weeks, according to FAO-Managed Somalia Water and Land Information Management (SWALIM). However, moderate to heavy rains were recorded in Bay and Bakool regions in South West State and some areas in Lower and Middle Shabelle regions. The northern parts of the country are mostly dry. The water levels in the Shabelle river have increased reaching maximum holding capacity in Belet Weyne town and surrounding areas but there has been a reduction of river levels along the Juba river. Flooding continues to be reported, especially in Belet Weyne district. Most riverine areas along the Juba and Shabelle rivers across Hirshabelle, Jubaland and South West states have been inundated. Flash flooding was also reported in the three states and Banadir region. In the northern parts of the country (Puntland and Somaliland), the latest forecast indicates a possible tropical storm due 3 November which could result in flash flooding in some areas.

The rainfall forecast for the coming week shows an increase in many parts of Somalia, according to SWALIM. As a result, the current high river levels, and ongoing riverine flooding are expected to continue in the coming week. Flash floods will also be experienced in low-lying areas where moderate rains are expected. In South West State, flash floods have damaged crops and houses in Janaale, Lower Shabelle. Authorities and partners in Marka, Lower Shabelle, report that over 200 hectares of farmland and residential houses are inundated. In Berdale district of Bay region, an overflow from the Juba river has caused flooding affecting an estimated 30,000 people including 12,000 children.

However, SOYDA have been providing integrated package of nutrition, Food Security, Education, WASH, protection, and health intervention in both Mogadishu IDPs as well as the Afgooye corridor district.

SOYDA shall however, continue its program implementation to enable reduce the vulnerability as well as provide improved lifesaving Health, Nutrition, WASH, Food Security, Protection and Education services.