SOYDA Quarterly Progressive Narrative Report, November 2020

1. Background and Humanitarian needs

The humanitarian crisis in Somalia continues to be one of the most complex, fragile and protracted in the world. At least 5.2 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance through 2021, due to the impact of recurrent climatic shocks, armed conflict and insecurity, protracted displacement, political and socioeconomic factors, amid the global COVID19 pandemic. About 2.6 million people live in protracted displacement. Flooding in 2020 has affected nearly 1.6 million people, including 35 killed and 716,000 displaced; destroyed farmland and infrastructure and increased the risk of water-borne diseases. The number of people facing food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or higher) is expected to rise from 1.3 million in September to about 2.1 million through December, in the absence of humanitarian assistance. About 849,900 children under the age of five years face acute malnutrition between September 2020 and August 2021. A desert locust infestation since January has affected 685,000 people, mainly in riverine areas and northern Bay, Bakool, agropastoral livelihood zones.

Hagaa season (June-September) riverine and flash floods have affected over 555,000 people in Hirshabelle, South West, Jubaland states as well as Sanaag and Banadir regions; of whom about 363,000 have been displaced from their homes. Over 85 per cent of the displacement occurred in the two most affected regions in the Shabelle river basin - Lower Shabelle (South West State) and Middle Shabelle (Hirshabelle State). The floods have inundated thousands of hectares of farmland and damaged property, irrigation infrastructure, water points and roads. Livelihoods have been disrupted and cases of acute watery diarrheoa have increased. The floods hit Somalia at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic have exacerbated humanitarian needs. Despite operational challenges, humanitarian partners scaled up first line response to flood affected populations, namely food assistance, health services, WASH services and emergency shelter and non-food items.

Food assistance needs in Somalia are already high with an estimated 3.5 million people in rural livelihood zones, urban areas, and IDP settlements in need of food assistance. In riverine areas, farmers have suffered from multiple flood events during the Gu and Hagaa 2020 seasons, which damaged Deyr 2019/20 off-season crops and Gu 2020 main season crops. As a result, the main Gu harvest in July/August is up to 40 per cent below the long-term average in these areas. In addition, escalated conflict in Lower Shabelle suspended cropping activities in Qoryooley, Marka, Afgooye, and Wanlaweyn districts and displaced large populations to Mogadishu.

However, SOYDA have been providing integrated package of nutrition, Food Security, Education, Civic Education, Youth empowerment, WASH, protection, and health intervention in Benadir, Southwest and Jubbaland State of Somalia.

SOYDA shall however, continue its program implementation to enable reduce the vulnerability as well as provide improved lifesaving Health, Nutrition, WASH, Food Security, Protection and Education services