SOYDA Quarterly Progressive Narrative Report, January 2020

1. Background and Humanitarian needs

An estimated 5.2 million people in Somalia need humanitarian assistance, according to the 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). These include 1.7 million people who have been displaced by conflict, insecurity, forced evictions, droughts and floods; 108,000 returnees; and 42,000 refugees and asylum seekers. Most families with severe or extreme needs live in southern, central and southwest regions (Gedo, Bay, Bakool and Lower Juba). The main factors driving humanitarian needs in Somalia include food insecurity, climate related shocks, conflict and heightened protection risks. People with disabilities face additional vulnerabilities.

According to the HNO, up to 2.1 million people across Somalia are expected to face food consumption gaps and over 2.4 million Somali people require lifesaving essential healthcare and nutrition services. About 1.3 million boys, girls, pregnant and lactating women suffer from acute malnutrition, with 180,000 children under 5 suffering from life threatening severe malnutrition. An estimated 3.7 million people need protection-related assistance, 1.37 million children (including 691,295 girls) need assistance to either stay or enroll in school, 2.2 million people need shelter and non-food items, and 2.7 million people require assistance to access basic WASH services in 2020

However, SOYDA have been providing integrated package of nutrition, Food Security, Education, Civic Education, Youth empowerment, WASH, protection, and health intervention in Benadir, Southwest and Jubbaland State of Somalia.

SOYDA shall however, continue its program implementation to enable reduce the vulnerability as well as provide improved lifesaving Health, Nutrition, WASH, Food Security, Protection and Education services