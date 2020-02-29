SOYDA Quarterly Progressive Narrative Report, February 2020

1. Background and Humanitarian needs

Despite above-average national cereal crop production and improved livestock production following a largely favorable Deyr (OctoberDecember) rainy season, an estimated 4.1 million people are facing acute food insecurity in Somalia. Of this number, 1.3 million people are expected to face a food insecurity at crisis level or worse (IPC Phase 3) if humanitarian assistance is not provided through June 2020 and 2.8 million people will be stressed (IPC Phase 2) therefore requiring livelihoods support. These findings are reflected in the latest assessment report by the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit for Somalia (FSNAU), the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) and partners.

High levels of acute malnutrition persist across many parts of Somalia, according to results fro 48 separate nutrition surveys conducted during the assessment in November and December 2019. This was attributed to high morbidity, low immunization and vitamin-A supplementation, poor care practices and food insecurity. At the national level, the median prevalence of Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) in the 2019 Deyr was found to be 13.1 per cent, indicating a sustained Serious phase compared to 2029 Deyr (12.6 per cent).

Urgent treatment and nutrition support are required for approximately 963,000 children under the age of five years (total acute malnutrition burden), who will likely face acute malnutrition through December 2020, including 162,000 who are likely to be severely malnourished.

However, SOYDA have been providing integrated package of nutrition, Food Security, Education, Civic Education, Youth empowerment, WASH, protection, and health intervention in Benadir, Southwest and Jubbaland State of Somalia.

SOYDA shall however, continue its program implementation to enable reduce the vulnerability as well as provide improved lifesaving Health, Nutrition, WASH, Food Security, Protection and Education services.