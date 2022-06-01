SOYDA Monthly Progressive Narrative Report, May 2022

1. Background and Humanitarian needs

Worsening drought has resulted in the risk of localized famine in some areas of Somalia. Light to moderate rain were recorded in parts of southern, central and northwestern Somalia during April to mid-May, with localized storms and flash flooding in some areas, but the amounts were below average, poorly distributed and insufficient to alleviate the current drought conditions, according to FAO-SWALIM. As a result of the poor gu’ rains, Somalia is facing a fourth consecutive failed rainy season and a heightened risk of localized famine in six areas particularly if food prices continue to rise and humanitarian assistance is not sustained to reach the most vulnerable people. The next rainy season is projected to be below average, meaning the drought emergency will worsen. Already, 6.1 million people have been affected by the drought emergency, of whom 771,400 have been displaced from their homes in search of water, food and pasture. Over 80 per cent of those displaced are women and children. In addition, health partners have reported an increase in admission of acutely malnourished children in stabilization centres linked to the increased number of suspected Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)/cholera cases. At least 3,720 suspected cases of cholera and 6,216 cases of measles have been confirmed since January 2022 from the drought-affected areas. Furthermore, the worsening drought continues to severely impact access to education. As of 8 May, at least 158 schools in Galmudug, Jubaland, Puntland and South West states have been closed, affecting about 60,000 learners.

According to the WASH Cluster, significant gaps remain especially in areas affected by recent conflict like Guri Ceel where access to water and sanitation remain very low. In such areas, needs include emergency water supply and construction of emergency latrines where displacement occurred, hygiene kits distribution and hygiene promotion.

Over 60% of the 5.9 M people in need of hum. assistance in Somalia, experiencing food insecurity. Hum. workers project that the number of people in need will rise to 7.7 M in 2022. The current drought conditions are expected to deteriorate as the deyr season is forecast to be below average in the country, amid a La Niña phenomena expected to last until June

The number of displacements is predicted to increase as drought like conditions intensify in parts of Somalia. IDPs and urban poor continue to suffer from the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 due to decline in remittances, increased food, rising water prices, decreased employment and other income earning opportunities. IDPs remain most vulnerable and continue to face discriminatory practices that deny them equitable access to limited services available including shelter. They face multiple protection risk, exploitation, family separation, sexual and gender-based violence, and have limited livelihood and coping options.

However, SOYDA have been providing integrated package of nutrition, Food Security, Education, Civic Education, Youth empowerment, WASH, protection, and health intervention in Benadir, Southwest and Jubbaland State of Somalia.

SOYDA shall however, continue its program implementation to enable reduce the vulnerability as well as provide improved lifesaving Health, Nutrition, WASH, Food Security, Protection and Education services