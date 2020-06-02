SOYDA Monthly Progressive Narrative Report, May 2020

** Background and Humanitarian needs**

More than 2 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Somalia. The country also has a high number of IDPs and refugees who have left the country, with more than 3.6 million who have been displaced by conflict, insecurity, forced evictions, droughts, and floods. Clan disputes, protests, the weakness of the national forces, the gradual withdrawal of the African Union Mission in Somalia, Islamic State and continuing Al Shabab attacks cause insecurity and instability across Somalia.

The insecurity, along with displacement and limited WASH interventions, has complicated the health crisis. Essential primary healthcare is largely unavailable. Vulnerable groups include female-headed households, children, the elderly, people with disabilities and marginalized communities. 2.6 million people are estimated in need of protection. There are around 34,000 refugees and asylum-seekers registered in Somalia, mainly from Ethiopia.

Food security and nutrition are deteriorating, particularly in northern and central Somalia. Rainfall levels through mid-April are expected to be the lowest on record since 1981 and the deficit is forecast to continue into May. The water shortage is already resulting in increased commodity prices, deterioration of livestock and agropastoral conditions, and internal displacement of people. As a result of the deteriorating humanitarian crisis, the number of people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels of food insecurity is now projected to reach approximately 2.2 million by July. An estimated 903,000 children under five years are likely to face acute malnutrition in 2019, including 138,200 with severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

Urgent treatment and nutrition support are required for approximately 963,000 children under the age of five years (total acute malnutrition burden), who will likely face acute malnutrition through December 2020, including 162,000 who are likely to be severely malnourished.

However, SOYDA have been providing integrated package of nutrition, Food Security, Education, Civic Education, Youth empowerment, WASH, protection, and health intervention in Benadir, Southwest and Jubbaland State of Somalia.

SOYDA shall however, continue its program implementation to enable reduce the vulnerability as well as provide improved lifesaving Health, Nutrition, WASH, Food Security, Protection and Education services.