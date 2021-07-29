SOYDA Monthly Progressive Narrative Report, July 2021

Background and Humanitarian needs

The overall humanitarian situation in Somalia in 2020/2021 remains fragile, multi-layered, and complex due to the residual impact of ongoing displacement, conflict, facing Limited development coupled with recurring climatic shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, desert locusts, and poor rains from the Deyr. These constant shocks have led to Negative coping mechanisms being used by vulnerable communities. Presently, a total population of 5.2 million people needs humanitarian assistance out of which 2.6 million remain displaced by either conflict or natural disasters as per the humanitarian crisis report 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, most parts of Somalia experienced moderate to severe drought as a result of below average Deyr (October to December 2020) seasonal rainfall, a warmer than normal dry Jilaal season (January to March) and a delayed and poor start to the 2021 Gu (March to June) season rainfall.

The impact of the desert locust infestation, the poor Deyr rains and the delayed, poor start of the Gu season has worsened the food security situation.

The number of people across Somalia who are expected to face Crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or higher) and in urgent need of humanitarian assistance increased from the previous estimate of 2.65 million between April and June 2021 to 2.73 million. Further increases to 2.83 million is projected for JulySeptember 2021.

Lack of basic services including water and sanitation facilities has led to poor health outcomes particular in flood affected areas. Projections show that AWD/cholera could increase at least through end of May 2021 in Hiran and Middle Shabelle as well as other riverine regions. Between 31 May and 6 June, 211 new cases were reported from Hirshabelle, South West State and Banadir region. High levels of acute malnutrition persist. According to FSNAU, nearly 838,900 children under the age of five years face acute malnutrition between January and December 2021. Levels of malnutrition could increase through the end of the year given the extended impacts of various shocks particularly drought and flood.

The number of displacements is predicted to increase as drought like conditions intensify in parts of Somalia. IDPs and urban poor continue to suffer from the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 due to decline in remittances, increased food, rising water prices, decreased employment and other income earning opportunities. IDPs remain most vulnerable and continue to face discriminatory practices that deny them equitable access to limited services available including shelter. They face multiple protection risk, exploitation, family separation, sexual and gender-based violence, and have limited livelihood and coping options.

However, SOYDA have been providing integrated package of nutrition, Food Security, Education, Civic Education, Youth empowerment, WASH, protection, and health intervention in Benadir, Southwest and Jubbaland State of Somalia.

SOYDA shall however, continue its program implementation to enable reduce the vulnerability as well as provide improved lifesaving Health, Nutrition,

WASH, Food Security, Protection and Education services