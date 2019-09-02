SOYDA Monthly Progressive Narrative Report, August 2019

1. Background and Humanitarian needs

An estimated 1.5 million Somalis are in need of urgent life-saving food assistance, 58 per cent of whom are internally displaced people (IDPs) – a particularly vulnerable group that largely depends on aid due to losses of livelihood systems and marginalization. The displacement figure has surged by over 1.5 million since November 2016, bringing the total estimated IDP population figure to 2.6 million people. Overall, the nutrition status of children under the age of five has remained largely unchanged, despite the improvement in food security, with children consistently constituting more than half of the overall people in need. Malnutrition rates remain high, especially among the highly-vulnerable IDP population. Treatment and nutrition support is needed for approximately 294,000 acutely malnourished children, including 55,000 who are severely malnourished. The situation may worsen as a lack of funding is limiting the availability of public health and nutrition services.

Also of concern are rural populations in the north-east, which received slightly below- to near-average Gu rains in 2018. These rains offered limited improvements in areas where people are chronically food insecure. Rural populations which had suffered the brunt of damage/losses due to drought are also extremely vulnerable. Livelihood losses (e.g. ruined harvests, lost livestock etc.) and debt, incurred over multiple seasons, have left rural communities without means to recover.

They therefore remain very vulnerable to future shocks. Without humanitarian assistance, the food security situation is expected to deteriorate to Emergency (IPC Phase 4) in the Guban pastoral livelihood zone and to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) in the Northern Inland Pastoral zone of Sool and Sanaag.

Those facing acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3), or worse, urgently need humanitarian assistance and livelihood support for the remainder of the year. Integrated support interventions should be sustained to maintain recent improvements, as well as to prevent a further deterioration in the nutrition situation.

However, SOYDA have been providing integrated package of nutrition, Food Security, Education, WASH, protection, and health intervention in both Mogadishu IDPs as well as the Afgooye corridor district.

SOYDA shall however, continue its program implementation to enable reduce the vulnerability as well as provide improved lifesaving Health, Nutrition, WASH, Food Security, Protection and Education services.