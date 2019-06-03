03 Jun 2019

Somaliland/Puntland: 17 detainees released and returned home

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 03 Jun 2019 View Original

Seventeen members of the armed forces of Somaliland and Puntland who were captured in the armed conflict that broke out in May 2018 were released and returned home today with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Watch video: Somaliland/Puntland: 17 detainees released and returned home
(Our colleague Kevin Ngang Che speaks about our role in today’s return of 17 members of Somaliland and Puntland armed forces who were captured during armed conflict in May 2018)

The ICRC flew the persons released to Hargeisa and Garowe, respectively. Prior to their release, ICRC delegates spoke in private with the former detainees to ensure that all agreed to be returned. The ICRC was not involved in the negotiations that preceded the release.

“The concerned authorities initiated and agreed on the process. We offered our services to both parties and confirmed our readiness to facilitate — at their request — the return of 17 now former detainees,” said Simon Brooks, the head of the ICRC’s Somalia delegation. “It is the ICRC’s hope and belief that their return will bring comfort to their families as they will be able to celebrate Eid together.”

Across the world, the ICRC regularly visits detainees to monitor their conditions and treatment. The organization discusses in a confidential way possible issues of concern related to how detainees are treated and the conditions in which they are held. It also seeks to alleviate the suffering of their families, particularly by restoring communication between detainees and their relatives.

For further information, please contact:

Crystal Wells, ICRC Nairobi, +254 716 897 265 (English)

Email cwells@icrc.org or visit our website: www.icrc.org

To preview and download the latest ICRC video footage in broadcast quality, go to www.icrcvideonewsroom.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.