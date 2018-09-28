Somaliland Education Review shows positive trends in boys' and girls' enrolment

The Somaliland Ministry of education, jointly with education partners including the European Union and the Global Partnership for Education, conducted the annual Joint Review of the Education Sector (JRES) on 17-18 September 2018 in Hargeisa. They reviewed the performance of education against the targets of the Somaliland Education Sector Plan 2017-2021, which was being reviewed for the first time. Together, they prepared an action plan for education targets to be achieved in 2019.

Ambitious education targets for 2019

The action plan includes ambitious targets to increase access to education, including for the most marginalised boys and girls; to improve learning outcomes through better quality, including teacher training; as well as to improve the management of the education sector. The Somaliland government through its Ministry of Finance committed to gradually increasing the education share in the overall budget from 8 to 13% until 2021, in support of the implementation of the education sector plan.

The Vice President of Somaliland, Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail Saylici, opened the review. "The development of Somaliland is fully dependent on providing quality education to its citizens. The government is committed and will ensure that, next to keeping the nation secure and stable, the largest budget portion goes to education", he stated.

"The continuous support of our donors and international development partners is critical to the successful implementation of the 2017-2021 Education Sector Plan" said Yasin Haji Mohamoud, Somaliland Minister of Education and Science. "Our focus will be improving equitable education and learning outcomes for all children."

EU Chargé d'Affaires Fulgencio Garrido Ruiz commended the ministry on its achievements, noting that enrolment figures are increasing for boys and girls, both in primary and in secondary education. "We have a window of opportunity to accelerate on achievements, boost enrolment and improve the quality of learning, with a major injection of additional funding coming from the European Union, as well as the Global Partnership for Education." A new EU funding initiative worth 8 million Euro to be implemented by Save the Children together with CARE will come online this year to support the education sector in Somaliland.

The European Union and other donors have been supporting the implementation of Somaliland Education Sector Plans through a Sector-Wide Approach since 2012, ensuring complementarities and synergies among the delivery of all education services.

For more information please contact Alix WURDAK and Abdikadir ABDI

