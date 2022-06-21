Somaliland: 2021 Joint Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (JMCNA) Bulletin Key Findings - May 2022

JOINT MULTI-CLUSTER NEEDS ASSESSMENT (JMCNA) OVERVIEW

Context. Somaliland is experiencing a prolonged, complex and multi-faceted humanitarian situation characterised by climate-related shocks, communicable disease outbreaks and fragile social protection mechanisms. Since the beginning of 2020, two additional shocks have contributed to a deterioration of humanitarian conditions across the country: vast swarms of desert locusts and the COVID-19 pandemic. These compounding shocks have exacerbated humanitarian needs among a population already living under the strain of widespread poverty, vulnerability, and decades of armed conflict and insecurity.

There is thus a pressing need for an integrated and harmonised humanitarian response plan. To this end, REACH is supporting the fifth Joint Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (JMCNA) in Somaliland. The assessment seeks to address information gaps by ensuring that the severity of needs relevant to each sector are assessed in a way that enables comparison across the country, across population groups, and geographical areas. Moreover, the JMCNA directly addresses the information gaps in cross-cutting needs at the household (HH) level and and aims to facilitate the understanding of the co-occurrence of different sectoral needs. The ultimate goal of the assessment is to inform partners at the strategic level and as such is timed to be completed in line with the Humanitarian Program Cycle 2021.

Methodology. Primary data was collected by means of a HH-level survey designed with the participation of the humanitarian partners in Somaliland. Data collection took place from May 30th to July 18th using an indicative, non-probability quota sampling method because of COVID-19 restrictions. The JMCNA survey was administered to respondents over the phone. A total of around 3,121 HHs surveys were retained through the data checking and cleaning process (1,911 in non-IDP settlements, and 1,210 in IDP settlements). As a result of the above-described sampling approach, findings should not be considered generalisable at the district level.

Note. The full methodology overview is available here.