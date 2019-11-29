29 Nov 2019

Somalia's deadly drought-flood cycle

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 29 Nov 2019 View Original
© UNOCHA
Flooding inBaidoa town , following heavy rains in November 2019.
© UNOCHA

Over the last 30 years in Somalia, recurrent droughts and floods have become more intense, frequent and unpredictable, linked to climate change. In October, Somalia has been devastated by floods, affecting over half a million - or 574,000 - people. Hundreds of thousands of them have been forced to leave their homes and many of them are in dire need of clean water, shelter, health and food supplies.

Earlier in the year, the January to March Jilaal season was abnormally hot and dry, and the Gu' rains, which usually come between April and June, arrived late and then in overabundance across most of the country. This caused massive crop failure and wiped out many herders' livestock, threatening millions with starvation. Early aid efforts fended off the worst of a hunger crisis, but families are near to breaking point as they now face yet another extreme weather shock.

Read the full article on United Nations OCHA

