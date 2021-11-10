Somalia - Worsening drought (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, FAO-SWALIM, FEWSNET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2021)

Somalia experiences its third consecutive poor rain season since late 2020. The southern part of Somalia, Jubaland and South-West states, suffers severe drought while the north-eastern part of the country goes through widespread moderate drought. Significant crop and livestock losses are reported in southern states.

Local and imported food prices are increasing sharply, over 30-60% for local foods and 15-50% for imported foods. Household level purchasing power is further aggravated by low levels of agricultural and livestock production (upcoming season harvest expected to be 50-70% below 10-year average.)

Emergency (IPC Phase 4) food security outcomes are expected in Lower and Middle Juba, in Bay and Bakol regions and in costal zones of Puntland state between November 2021 and March 2022. Severe access constraints are reported by humanitarian partners to access areas projected to be hardest hit by the drought.

Forecasts for the April to June 2022 Gu rains also shows greater likelihood of a 4th below-average rainy season. Somalia last experienced a four-season drought in 2016/2017, which led to severe acute food insecurity.