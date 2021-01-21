Somalia - Worrying humanitarian situation (DG ECHO, local authorities, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2021)

Al Shabaab intensified its activities in the South-Central region of Bakool, sieging several cities and burning trucks transporting food and essential supplies.

This led to a quick increase of food prices over the last two months, exposing more people to the risk of extreme food insecurity. Local authorities and peaceful demonstrators called for the help of the Federal Government of Somalia to improve security on the access roads to ensure that food commodities can be brought to the markets in Xudur, and for the support of the international community.

A first plane with food assistance landed in Xudur town on 18 January 2021, while UN OCHA and partners operating in Xudur have conducted a multi-sectoral assessment on food, nutrition and access to water/non-food items. Action Contre la Faim (ACF) SMART survey preliminary results indicated critical Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) in Xudur town.