Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Weeks 19-21 2019

Situation Update

In 2019, Somalia confirmed two children have been affected by circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)*.

There is a stool sample from one additional child from Bosaso undergoing further testing.

A nine-year-old child from Buhodle, in the region of Togdher, in Somaliland, is confirmed to have cVDPV2. The date of onset of paralysis for the child was 21 April 2019 and the date of confirmation of results was 15 May 2019. The child affected is suffering from paralysis in all four limbs and the neck.

Prior to this, the last case of cVDPV2 was confirmed in a child in Las Anod, in the region of Sool, Somaliland. The date of onset of paralysis for this child was 15 March 2019.

A 36-month-old child living in the district of Bosaso, in Bari region, with symptoms similar to polio – known as Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) – has poliovirus type 2 (PV2). Stool specimen from this child are pending further laboratory testing. The date of onset of paralysis in this child was 8 May 2019. Initial results for this case were confirmed on 28 May 2019.

There are genetic linkages among the cases of cVDPV in children from Togdher and Sool (both confirmed in 2019) and Hiran (confirmed in 2018).