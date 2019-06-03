03 Jun 2019

Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Weeks 19-21 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 03 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.85 MB)

Situation Update

  • In 2019, Somalia confirmed two children have been affected by circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)*.

  • There is a stool sample from one additional child from Bosaso undergoing further testing.

  • A nine-year-old child from Buhodle, in the region of Togdher, in Somaliland, is confirmed to have cVDPV2. The date of onset of paralysis for the child was 21 April 2019 and the date of confirmation of results was 15 May 2019. The child affected is suffering from paralysis in all four limbs and the neck.

  • Prior to this, the last case of cVDPV2 was confirmed in a child in Las Anod, in the region of Sool, Somaliland. The date of onset of paralysis for this child was 15 March 2019.

  • A 36-month-old child living in the district of Bosaso, in Bari region, with symptoms similar to polio – known as Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) – has poliovirus type 2 (PV2). Stool specimen from this child are pending further laboratory testing. The date of onset of paralysis in this child was 8 May 2019. Initial results for this case were confirmed on 28 May 2019.

  • There are genetic linkages among the cases of cVDPV in children from Togdher and Sool (both confirmed in 2019) and Hiran (confirmed in 2018).

  • Somalia has had 14 confirmed cases of cVDPV and one PV2 case in the ongoing outbreaks so far.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.