09 May 2019

Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Weeks 15-17, 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 28 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (521.21 KB)

Situation Update

  • A new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)* case was confirmed from an AFP case from Las Anod district in Sool region, Somaliland. The date of onset of paralysis was 15th March 2019 (with final classification results released on 23rd April 2019);

  • The latest case to be detected is considered to be a continuation of the existing outbreak of cVDPV2. Prior to this detection, the last cVDPV2 case had a date of onset of 2 September 2018;

  • A total of 13 cases have been identified in the concurrent outbreaks (6 cVDPV2 and 6 cVPDV3, with one additional child with coinfection of type 2 and 3);

  • No new cVDPV2 or cVDPV3 isolates have been detected through environmental sampling since 2018;

  • Sub-national immunization days commenced on 28 April in 40 districts where populations of children with low immunity were identified;

  • Special immunization activities have already begun in response to the new case in three regions (Sool, Togdher and Sanaag).

Outbreak Summary

Somalia is responding to concurrent outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 and type 3. The type 2 virus (cVDPV2) was first detected in environmental sampling in October 2017 in Banadir region, prompting large-scale outbreak response activities, including enhanced surveillance for other undetected polioviruses. In February 2018, an outbreak of cVDPV type 3 was confirmed following its isolation from environmental samples also in Banadir region. Outbreak response activities for both strains of poliovirus are ongoing.

