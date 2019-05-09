Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Weeks 15-17, 2019

Situation Update

A new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)* case was confirmed from an AFP case from Las Anod district in Sool region, Somaliland. The date of onset of paralysis was 15th March 2019 (with final classification results released on 23rd April 2019);

The latest case to be detected is considered to be a continuation of the existing outbreak of cVDPV2. Prior to this detection, the last cVDPV2 case had a date of onset of 2 September 2018;

A total of 13 cases have been identified in the concurrent outbreaks (6 cVDPV2 and 6 cVPDV3, with one additional child with coinfection of type 2 and 3);

No new cVDPV2 or cVDPV3 isolates have been detected through environmental sampling since 2018;

Sub-national immunization days commenced on 28 April in 40 districts where populations of children with low immunity were identified;