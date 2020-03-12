Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 9, 2020

Situation Update

In total, 16 children with VDVP have been identified across Somalia since the initial detection of the ongoing cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in late 2017.

No new cVDPV3 - positive cases or environmental samples were identified in 2019 or 2020 to date. The onset of the most recent case of cVDPV3 in a child with AFP was 7 September 2018.

No new cases of children with cVDPV2 were reported this week. The date of onset of the most recent case of cVDPV2 in a child with AFP was 8 May 2019. A total of three cVDPV2 cases were reported in Somalia in 2019.

A vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (VDPV1) positive stool sample from a child with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) was reported this week (Epid: SOM-AWL-LUH-20-001) from Lughaya district in Awdal Region. This child is a 56- month-old male with reported paralysis that developed on 26 January 2020. Currently, this case is classified as an event, as per the latest GPEI guidelines.

Operational and Outbreak Coordination

A field team is visiting Lughaya district on 8 March to conduct a detailed investigation of the child with VDPV1 that was reported this week.

The cVDPV2-positive environmental samples collected in December 2019 and January 2020 reflect undetected virus transmission, indicating gaps in surveillance and population immunity likely stemming from areas where the population is inaccessible to the polio programme’s surveillance and immunization activities.

A targeted mOPV2 response is currently being designed in response to these recent virus isolations. Given that mOPV2 has not been used since late 2018 in the south and central regions, there will be a number of susceptible children who were born since the last case response activities and remain unvaccinated. The polio programme aims to implement the first round of mOPV2 in selected areas from 22 to 25 March.

Priorities for outbreak response in view of the new epidemiology include further strengthening surveillance and conducting active case search, including in hard-to-access areas, identifying population groups susceptible to harbouring the virus, monitoring population movement and continuing efforts to gain access to security- compromised areas with vaccine.