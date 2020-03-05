Somalia
Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 7 & 8, 2020
One new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) was isolated this week from an environmental surveillance (ES) site in Mogadishu. The sample was collected on 4 January. This brings the total number of cVDPV2 isolated from ES in 2020 to four, and a total of nine in 2019 and 2020.
No new cases of children with cVDPV2 were reported this week. The date of onset of the most recent case of cVDPV2 in a child with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) was 8 May 2019. A total of three cVDPV2 cases were reported in Somalia in 2019.
No new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) - positive cases or environmental samples were identified in 2019 or 2020 to date. The date of onset of the most recent case of cVDPV3 in a child with AFP was 7 September 2018.
In total, 15 children with polio have been identified across Somalia since the initial detection of the ongoing cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in late 2017.
Operational and Outbreak Coordination
The cVDPV2-positive environmental samples collected in December 2019 and January 2020 reflect undetected virus transmission, indicating gaps in surveillance and population immunity likely stemming from areas where the population is inaccessible to the polio programme’s surveillance and immunization activities.
A targeted mOPV2 response is currently being designed in response to these recent virus isolations. Given that mOPV2 has not been used since late 2018 in the south and central regions, there will be a number of susceptible children who were born since the last case response activities and remain unvaccinated. The polio programme aims to implement the first round of mOPV2 in selected areas from 15 to 19 March.
An integrated measles and polio campaign will be implemented in Somaliland and Puntland from 22 to 26 March.
Priorities for outbreak response in view of the new epidemiology include further strengthening surveillance and conducting active case search, including in hard-to-access areas, identifying population groups susceptible to harboring the virus, monitoring population movement and continuing efforts to gain access to security-compromised areas with vaccine.
Surveillance for Acute Flaccid Paralysis and Environmental Surveillance
In 2020 to date, 63 cases of children with AFP have been reported. Of these, 44 cases have lab results and 19 stool samples from children with AFP are still undergoing laboratory testing. Of the 44 cases with lab results, 19 samples have enteroviruses (EV) and rest of the samples tested negative for poliovirus.
A total of 12 ES samples have been collected from four sites in Banadir so far this year. Of these, four samples are confirmed cVDVP2, five samples have tested negative for polioviruses, one sample is confirmed to contain Sabin-Like virus, and two samples are non-polio enteroviruses (NPEV).