Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 7 & 8, 2020

One new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) was isolated this week from an environmental surveillance (ES) site in Mogadishu. The sample was collected on 4 January. This brings the total number of cVDPV2 isolated from ES in 2020 to four, and a total of nine in 2019 and 2020.

No new cases of children with cVDPV2 were reported this week. The date of onset of the most recent case of cVDPV2 in a child with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) was 8 May 2019. A total of three cVDPV2 cases were reported in Somalia in 2019.

No new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) - positive cases or environmental samples were identified in 2019 or 2020 to date. The date of onset of the most recent case of cVDPV3 in a child with AFP was 7 September 2018.