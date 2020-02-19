Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 6, 2020

The cVDPV2-positive environmental samples collected in December 2019 and January 2020 reflect undetected virus transmission, indicating gaps in surveillance and population immunity likely stemming from areas where the population is inaccessible to the polio programme’s surveillance and immunization activities.

A targeted mOPV2 response is currently being designed in response to these recent virus isolations. Given that mOPV2 has not been used since late 2018 in the south and central regions, there will be a number of susceptible children who were born since the last case response activities and remain unvaccinated. The polio programme aims to implement the first round of mOPV2 in selected areas in March, depending on the arrival of vaccine into the country.