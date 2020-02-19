Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 6, 2020
Two new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) were isolated this week from an environmental surveillance (ES) site in Mogadishu. The samples were collected on 19 January. This brings the total number of cVDPV2 isolated from ES in 2019 and 2020 to eight.
No new cases of children with cVDPV2 were reported this week. The date of onset of the most recent case of cVDPV2 in a child with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) was 8 May 2019. A total of three cVDPV2 cases were reported in Somalia in 2019.
No new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) - positive cases or environmental samples were identified in 2019 or 2020 to date. The date of onset of the most recent case of cVDPV3 in a child with AFP was 7 September 2018.
Operational and Outbreak Coordination
The cVDPV2-positive environmental samples collected in December 2019 and January 2020 reflect undetected virus transmission, indicating gaps in surveillance and population immunity likely stemming from areas where the population is inaccessible to the polio programme’s surveillance and immunization activities.
A targeted mOPV2 response is currently being designed in response to these recent virus isolations. Given that mOPV2 has not been used since late 2018 in the south and central regions, there will be a number of susceptible children who were born since the last case response activities and remain unvaccinated. The polio programme aims to implement the first round of mOPV2 in selected areas in March, depending on the arrival of vaccine into the country.
Priorities for outbreak response in view of the new epidemiology include further strengthening surveillance and conducting active case search, including in hard-to-access areas, identifying population groups susceptible to harboring the virus, monitoring population movement and continuing efforts to gain access to security-compromised areas with vaccine.