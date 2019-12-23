23 Dec 2019

Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 50, 2019

from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 23 Dec 2019
Situation Update

• The Somalia Polio Programme has not confirmed any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019.

• The last case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child with AFP was detected and confirmed on 7 September 2018.

• In total, 15 children with polio have been detected in Somalia since the onset of the ongoing concurrent cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in 2017.

• Sequencing results of index (SOM/WGB/GBL/19/006) and contact (SOM/WGB/GBL/19/004/C3) reported from Gabiley District in Galbeed region last week were confirmed PV2 Sabin.

• The last positive cVDPV2 viruses were identified from two separate environmental testing sites on 10 November 2019. Detailed catchment investigation is underway and response under discussion within the partnership.

