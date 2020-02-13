13 Feb 2020

Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 5, 2020

from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 13 Feb 2020
Situation Update

  • One new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) - positive sewage sample has been identified this week from an environmental surveillance (ES) site in Mogadishu, collected on 5 January. This brings the total number of cVDPV2 isolated from ES in 2019 and 2020 to six.

  • No new cases of children with cVDPV2 were reported this week. The date of onset of the most recent case of cVDPV2 in a child with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) was 8 May 2019. A total of three cVDPV2 cases were reported in Somalia in 2019.

  • No new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) - positive cases or environmental samples were identified in 2019 or 2020 to date. The date of onset of the most recent case of cVDPV3 in a child with AFP was 7 September 2018.

  • In total, 15 children with polio have been identified across Somalia since the initial detection of the ongoing cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in late 2017.

