Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 5, 2020

Situation Update

One new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) - positive sewage sample has been identified this week from an environmental surveillance (ES) site in Mogadishu, collected on 5 January. This brings the total number of cVDPV2 isolated from ES in 2019 and 2020 to six.

No new cases of children with cVDPV2 were reported this week. The date of onset of the most recent case of cVDPV2 in a child with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) was 8 May 2019. A total of three cVDPV2 cases were reported in Somalia in 2019.

No new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) - positive cases or environmental samples were identified in 2019 or 2020 to date. The date of onset of the most recent case of cVDPV3 in a child with AFP was 7 September 2018.